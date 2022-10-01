Arsenal beat Spurs to stay top, Liverpool held by Brighton

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 1, 2022 Arsenal's Granit Xhaka celebrates scoring their third goal with Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Martinelli REUTERS/David Klein















LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Arsenal ensured they will end the weekend on top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Saturday but Liverpool's problems continued as they drew 3-3 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Graham Potter marked his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace thanks to a late winner by Conor Gallagher.

Newcastle United thumped 10-man Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage to snap a run of draws while Everton enjoyed their first away win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

Gianluca Scamacca scored his first Premier League goal to help West Ham United on their way to a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to move them out of the bottom three and leave Wolves in it.

Bournemouth drew 0-0 at home to Brentford.

Arsenal's seventh win in eight matches this season left them on 21 points, four ahead of champions Manchester City who host Manchester United on Sunday.

It was a well-deserved triumph for Mikel Arteta's side although they were helped by Tottenham self-destructing after the break when full back Emerson Royal was red-carded.

Thomas Partey's superb curled effort gave Arsenal an early lead but Harry Kane's penalty levelled it up before the break.

Kane became the first player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League and now has a record 44 goals in London derbies, one ahead of Arsenal great Thierry Henry.

Those feats will mean little to Kane though as his side's unbeaten start to the season came to a disappointing end.

Shortly after halftime, Gabriel Jesus scored from close range after a howler by Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris and Tottenham's Royal was then sent off for a daft foul on Gabriel Martinelli who was deep inside his own half.

"The red card killed the game," Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said. "Not because we had 10 men, but because the team we had was really offensive and in that four or five minutes it took to make the substitutions the team was really offensive, it was difficult to defend and we conceded the (third) goal."

Granit Xhaka sealed the points for Arsenal.

Liverpool dropped more points as Brighton made light of the departure of Potter to mark the start of the Roberto de Zerbi reign with a point from a thriller.

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick for Brighton, the first two to put his side 2-0 ahead inside 20 minutes and then late on to salvage a point after a powerful Liverpool fightback.

Roberto Firmino's brace levelled it up for the hosts and when Adam Webster turned into his own goal it seemed Liverpool would take the points, only for Trossard to strike again.

Brighton remained in fourth spot with 14 points while Liverpool are ninth on 10.

Potter's Chelsea were heading for a draw at Selhurst Park after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first goal for the club cancelled out Odsonne Edouard's early opener for Palace.

Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Palace, curled in a superb winner in the 90th minute, his first Chelsea goal.

Draw specialists Newcastle made the most of an early red card for Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah to claim their second win of the season after five stalemates in their last six games.

Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that was originally deemed a yellow card but upgraded after a VAR review.

Fit-again Callum Wilson bundled Newcastle ahead three minutes later and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

Sean Longstaff made it 3-0 before Almiron slotted home his second goal from Joe Willock's precise pass.

Bobby De Cordova Reid scored a late consolation for Fulham.

Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil scored in quick succession in the second half as Everton came from behind to win at Southampton who had taken the lead through Joe Aribo.

