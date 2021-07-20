Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Arsenal cancel pre-season tour due to COVID-19 cases

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 9, 2021 General view inside the stadium before the match Pool via REUTERS/Frank Augstein

July 20 (Reuters) - Arsenal have cancelled their pre-season tour to the United States after a small number of positive COVID-19 cases at the club, Sky Sports reported on Tuesday.

Arsenal were set to travel to the U.S. this week to participate in the Florida Cup alongside fellow Premier League team Everton, Serie A champions Inter Milan and Colombian outfit Millonarios.

The tournament organisers said in a statement: "We are aware of the media reports this afternoon. We remain in discussions with all four clubs with the intent to deliver a safe and successful Florida Cup for both participants and fans."

Arsenal were not immediately available to comment.

The London side were scheduled to take on Inter on Sunday and potentially face on July 28 the winner of Everton's game against Millonarios.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal team started their pre-season preparations in Scotland and played two games, losing 2-1 to Hibernian and drawing 2-2 with Rangers.

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League last term and begin their 2021-22 campaign at promoted Brentford on Aug. 13.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Toby Davis

