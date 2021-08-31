Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - February 14, 2021 Arsenal's Hector Bellerin celebrates scoring their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16.

The full back has made 183 Premier League appearances for the Gunners over the past decade, but had not featured in any of their three league games so far this season.

The 26-year-old won three FA Cups with the club and was included in Spain's Euro 2016 squad.

Reporting by Joseph Walker; Editing by Ken Ferris

