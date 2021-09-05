Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Arsenal edge out Chelsea in WSL thriller, Brighton ease past West Ham

2 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 5, 2021 Arsenal's Beth Mead celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Arsenal striker Bethany Mead scored twice as her side beat champions Chelsea 3-2 in a thrilling match to get their FA Women's Super League season off to a winning start at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Vivianne Miedema gave the home side the lead in the 14th minute, latching on to a pass down the left wing from Katie McCabe before firing home low at the far post for her 61st goal in 68 WSL games for Arsenal.

Erin Cuthbert equalised for Chelsea before the break with a goal in the 44th minute.

Arsenal looked to have sealed it with two goals from Mead in the first 15 minutes of the second half, but a brilliantly-timed header by Pernille Harder in the 64th minute set up a grandstand finish.

"We scored two goals at the Emirates and had 15 shots, so created chances but you can't concede three goals and expect to win games," said Chelsea boss Emma Hayes.

Chelsea threw everything forward in the closing minutes but despite getting dangerous balls into the box, the closest they came was a Sam Kerr header straight at the keeper.

In the other game on Sunday, West Ham United's Hawa Cissoko was sent off as Brighton & Hove Albion eased past the visitors 2-0 with first-half strikes from Inessa Kaagman and Lee Geum-min.

Cissoko was adjudged to have handled a goalbound shot in the 34th minute and the resultant penalty was calmly dispatched by Kaagman. Brighton doubled their advantage seven minutes later, with Lee scoring from close range following some sloppy defending by West Ham.

Manchester City top the table after their 4-0 win over Everton on Saturday with Brighton joint-second with Manchester United, who beat Reading 2-0.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond and Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:58 AM UTC

MLB roundup: Dodgers forge tie atop NL West with Giants

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night.

Sports
Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Georgia stifles No. 3 Clemson in defensive struggle
Sports
Verstappen triggers Dutch party with dominant home win
Sports
U.S. Open day six
Sports
Matches resume after light rain at U.S. Open

Play was suspended briefly on the outside courts at Flushing Meadows on Sunday minutes after fourth-round matches at the U.S. Open kicked off, as light rain fell on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.