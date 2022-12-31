Arsenal go seven points clear with 4-2 win over Brighton















BRIGHTON, England, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah grabbed early goals in each half for Arsenal as they won 4-2 away to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the final Premier League game of 2022 to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table.

Arsenal top the standings on 43 points with second-placed Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton earlier in the day, on 36 and Newcastle United, who drew 0-0 with Leeds, two points further back in third.

Saka scored just over a minute into the game as Gabriel Martinelli's shot was deflected into his path, and he cushioned the ball with his first touch before deftly guiding it home with his second.

Leandro Trossard had a couple of decent chances for the home side before Martin Odegaard added Arsenal's second in the 39th minute, pouncing on a loose clearance and driving a shot that bounced up and into the net.

The league leaders looked to have wrapped up the victory just after the break as keeper Robert Sanchez spilled another Martinelli shot into the path of striker Nketiah, and he bundled the ball home from close range.

However, a Kaoru Mitoma goal in the 65th minute threw Brighton a lifeline and though Gabriel Martinelli netted a fourth for Arsenal from a stunning Odegaard pass, Evan Ferguson made it 4-2 to set up a grandstand finish.

Mitoma thought he had made it 4-3 in the 89th minute but the goal was chalked off after a VAR review found that he had come from an offside position, as the Gunners held on to close out the year with a win.

Writing by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Hugh Lawson











