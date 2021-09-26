Arsenal hammer injury-hit Man City to go top of Women's Super League

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Kim Little scored twice for Arsenal as they trounced an injury-depleted Manchester City 5-0 on Sunday with a classic counter-attacking display to climb to the top of the Women's Super League (WSL).

With City missing a slew of key players, Vivianne Miedema struck in the 10th minute after a defensive mix-up between City defender Alanna Kennedy and keeper Karima Taieb allowed Beth Mead tee up the Dutch striker, who fired home.

Little made it 2-0 13 minutes later, getting the better of three City defenders before firing a rocket into the top corner that Taieb got a hand to, but could not keep out, and though City dominated possession, they could not score.

Katie McCabe added a third for Arsenal on the hour mark before Little blasted home a penalty, and Leah Williamson added a header deep into stoppage time to complete a 5-0 rout that put them top of the table on nine points after three games, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis

