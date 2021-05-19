Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsArsenal stage late show to see off Palace

Richard Martin
3 minute read
1/5

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - May 19, 2021 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinellie scores their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Facundo Arrizabalaga

Arsenal snatched a 3-1 win away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday thanks to stoppage-time goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe, keeping up their slim hopes of playing European football next season.

The late goals spoiled Roy Hodgson's final home game after four years in charge of hometown club Palace but delighted Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, who celebrated a fourth consecutive league win which gives his side a fighting chance of sneaking into the new UEFA Conference League next season.

Arsenal's record signing Pepe gave the visitors the lead against the run of the play 10 minutes before halftime, stabbing home a Kieran Tierney cross after the fullback had been released by a slick backheel from Bukayo Saka.

Palace levelled in the second half when Christian Benteke headed home an Andros Townsend free kick shortly after the hour mark to give the home fans a moment to savour in their first game back this year and their second since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted live sport in March 2020.

Palace looked the most likely side to go on and take all three points and Wilfried Zaha had a great chance to snatch a late winner but could not dribble past keeper Bernd Leno and Arsenal had the ball in the net moments later with a scrappy finish from substitute Martinelli.

Pepe then clinched the win for Arsenal by slotting low into the net with practically the last kick of the game after bursting through the hosts' defence.

Arsenal remain ninth in the standings although the win took them on to 58 points with one game left. Palace are 13th on 44 points.

Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion in their final game with a chance to qualify for Europe, needing a victory and for Tottenham Hotspur and Everton to fail to win their games, away to Leicester City and Manchester Cityrespectively.

CRUCIAL MOMENT

"It was a crucial moment for us as we really wanted to go to the final day with chance of Europe next season," Arteta told reporters.

"If someone said you have the chance to qualify for Europe a few weeks ago we'd have said 'you are crazy' but we've got it. Now we have to win our last game and wait and see."

Outgoing Palace coach Hodgson felt his team deserved better.

“Just before the second goal we were through on goal and hoping for a penalty. That’s how close we were. The two goals were harsh," he told BBC Sport.

The 73-year-old, who became Palace coach in September 2017 and has kept them in the Premier League since, was given a guard of honour before kick off by both teams in his final home game before stepping down from top-flight management.

"It’s been exceptionally good. I never really envisaged it. From being on the terraces at the age of five and finish managing team at age of 73 -- it’s something of a fairytale," he added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 6:50 PM UTCKerley underlines his 100m credentials

Fred Kerley underlined his impressive sprinting range by winning the 100m in 9.96 seconds, taking two notable scalps in the shape of fellow American Justin Gatlin (10.08) and Canada's Andre De Grasse (10.17), at the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday.

SportsBaseball diplomacy re-emerges in tense U.S.-Cuban relations
SportsDeChambeau ready to 'unleash the beast' at PGA Championship

Bryson DeChambeau has dismantled courses with his prodigious length off the tee and he expects more of the same as he stares down the longest one in major championship history at this week's PGA Championship.

SportsChiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory
SportsCompelling PGA Championship looms at windy Kiawah Island

The course is immaculate, the weather co-operating and 99 of the world's top 100 players are primed for a mouth-watering PGA Championship starting on Thursday.