Arsenal stay in WSL title race after easy win over Spurs

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 4, 2022 Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Maeva Clemaron Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

May 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal stayed in contention for the Women's Super League title with leaders Chelsea after an early goal by Beth Mead and a superb second-half double by Caitlin Foord earned them a 3-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Second-placed Arsenal can top the table if they beat sixth-placed West Ham and Chelsea, whom they trail by one point, lose to or draw with fourth-placed Manchester United in the last matchday of the season on Sunday.

"Obviously, it's in Chelsea's hands, but we've kept the pressure on them and it's all down to Sunday now. We're glad to be in the race," captain Kim Little told BBC.

"I think it's exciting. It's not an easy situation for Chelsea - going out feeling like you have something to lose. Of course, we need to win."

Forward Mead scored the opener in the fourth minute after latching on to a brilliant long-range pass from defender Leah Williamson and smashing the ball into the corner of the net.

Arsenal wasted chances to extend their lead before forward Foord slipped the ball into the net from close range following a rebound.

Foord added the third in the 82nd minute with a long-range strike.

Spurs were awarded a last-minute penalty but forward Angela Addison smashed the ball against the post.

Birmingham City were relegated after a 6-0 thrashing at Manchester City.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond

