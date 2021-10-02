Skip to main content

Sports

Arsenal thump Villa to stay top of WSL, Chelsea beat Brighton

1 minute read
1/4

Soccer Football - Women's Super League - Aston Villa v Arsenal - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 2, 2021 Arsenal's Lia Walti in action with Aston Villa's Shania Hayles Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

BIRMINGHAM, England, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal bounced back from a frustrating first half to beat Aston Villa 4-0 and stay top of the Women's Super League on Saturday, while second-placed Chelsea cruised to a 3-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Gunners were held goalless through the first 45 minutes by a dogged Villa defence, but Little made the breakthrough six minutes after halftime for the league pace-setters, and the home side's resistance crumbled in the final 10 minutes.

Mana Iwabuchi, who spent the first six months of 2021 at Villa, added a second for the visitors in the 80th minute before substitute Katie McCabe netted a superb third three minutes later. Little rounded out the scoring in stoppage time with her second.

Earlier in the day, Fran Kirby created all three goals as reigning champions Chelsea beat Brighton to leave them in second place ahead of Sunday's four fixtures on nine points, three points behind Arsenal.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:08 AM UTC

Wildcard race bringing MLB season to a crazy end

After six months and 161 games Major League Baseball will need all 162 contests to bring the postseason picture into focus with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners chasing two American League wildcard spots.

Sports
MLB roundup: Angels put crimp in Mariners’ playoff hopes
Sports
Padres' collapse could lead to dismissal of manager Jayce Tingler
Sports
NWSL commissioner ousted, FIFA opens probe after accusations against fired coach
Sports
Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix