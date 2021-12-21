Arsenal trio test positive for COVID-19 before League Cup tie
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Arsenal defenders Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga were ruled out for Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final at home to Sunderland after testing positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said before kickoff.
Midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was absent due to illness not related to COVID-19, the club added.
The Premier League said on Monday that a record 90 new cases of COVID-19 were detected among players and staff in the past week, as clubs decided to press ahead with the busy festive fixture list despite the escalating crisis.
