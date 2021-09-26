Skip to main content

Arsenal trounce Tottenham as resurgence continues

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - September 26, 2021 Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Arsenal's resurgence continued with a 3-1 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur as the two north London clubs continued to move in opposite directions in the Premier League on Sunday.

Goals by Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka crowned a majestic first-half display by Arsenal who were sharper and hungrier than a listless Tottenham side.

Smith Rowe swept in Arsenal's opener in the 12th minute and then set up Aubameyang in the 27th minute and when Saka made it 3-0 in the 34th minute the hosts were running riot.

There was a little more fight about Tottenham after the break and Son Heung-min pulled a goal back with little over 10 minutes remaining, but it was too little too late for the visitors whose early-season optimism has evaporated.

After losing their opening three Premier League games without scoring a goal, Arsenal have now won three in a row and are above Tottenham who, after winning their opening three to top the table, have lost three London derbies in succession, conceding nine goals in the process.

Arsenal, who were bottom after three games, are now in 10th place with nine points, ahead of Tottenham on goals scored.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis

