Factbox: Ash Barty v Karolina Pliskova - road to Wimbledon final and key stats

Jul 8, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Karolina Pliskova (CZE) seen playing Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) in the womenÕs singles quarter final match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

July 9 (Reuters) - A look at the road to the Wimbledon final for Australia's Ash Barty and Czech Karolina Pliskova ahead of Saturday's title showdown on Centre Court (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-ASH BARTY

Age: 25

Nation: Australia

WTA ranking: 1

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2019)

Road to final

First round: Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1

Second round: Anna Blinkova (Russia) 6-4 6-3

Third round: Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 7-5

Fourth round: 14-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-3

Quarter-finals: Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) 6-1 6-3

Semi-finals: 25-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-3 7-6(3)

8-KAROLINA PLISKOVA

Age: 29

Nation: Czech Republic

WTA ranking: 13

Grand Slam titles: 0

Road to final

First round: Tamara Zidansek (Slovenia) 7-5 6-4

Second round: Donna Vekic (Croatia) 6-2 6-2

Third round: Tereza Martincova (Czech Republic) 6-3 6-3

Fourth round: Liudmila Samsonova (Russia) 6-2 6-3

Quarter-finals: Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) 6-2 6-2

Semi-finals: 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 5-7 6-4 6-4

TOURNAMENT STATISTICS BARTY PLISKOVA

Aces 46 54

Fastest serve speed 115 mph 116 mph

Double faults 25 30

First-serve points won 77% 81%

Winners 180 156

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Barty leads 5-2

Last five meetings (year/result/tournament/surface)

2021 Barty def. Pliskova 2-6 6-1 7-5 Stuttgart, clay

2019 Barty def. Pliskova 4-6 6-2 6-3 WTA Finals, hard

2019 Barty def. Pliskova 7-6(1) 6-3 Miami, hard

2018 Pliskova def. Barty 6-4 6-4 U.S. Open, hard

2017 Barty def. Pliskova 4-6 7-6(3) 7-6(2) Wuhan, hard

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

The Tokyo Olympics will have a different feel with spectators banned from the venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Friday promised athletes a global digital audience of billions.

