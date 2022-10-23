Ashwin secures India victory in cliffhanger against Pakistan















MELBOURNE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ravichandran Ashwin secured India a nerve-shredding four-wicket win with a single on the final ball at the T20 World Cup on Sunday in front of a mammoth crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz had a final over to forget, gifting India two wides and a no-ball before Ashwin coolly blasted over mid-off as India chased down 160 for victory.

Virat Kohli was magnificent at the death, finishing 82 not out after digging India out of trouble in a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya (40).

Pakistan were cruising to what seemed a morale-boosting victory but Kohli and Pandya went ballistic with the bat in the final overs to bring India home.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Pritha Sarkar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.