Aston Villa get green light for stadium expansion















LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Aston Villa have been granted planning permission for the redevelopment and expansion of their historic Villa Park ground, the Premier League said on Thursday.

The project, given the all-clear by Birmingham City Council, will see the stadium's capacity rise to 50,000 from its current limit of 42,000 with a brand new North Stand.

Villa Park is on the shortlist for the UK and Ireland's bid to host the 2028 European Championship.

"This is great news firstly for our fans -- many of whom are on a waiting list for season tickets; secondly for the Club itself -- as our long-term competitive strategy depends on continued growth," Villa CEO Christian Purslow said.

"Finally for our city and region -- with the prospect of a redeveloped Villa Park driving economic regeneration in our local community and bringing back international football to Birmingham."

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond











