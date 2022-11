[1/5] Nov 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) is congratulated by first baseman Trey Mancini (26) after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in game six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports















Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday to claim their second World Series title in six years, taking the best-of-seven series 4-2.

Yordan Alvarez powered the Astros to the win with a sixth inning three-run homer.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by William Mallard











