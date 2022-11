[1/2] Nov 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports















Nov 5 (Reuters) - Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was named the World Series most valuable player on Saturday after his team beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to clinch the Fall Classic.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Christian Schmollinger











