Apr 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) hits a single third inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros signed catcher Martin Maldonado to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, general manager James Click announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network reported the veteran will earn $5 million in 2022 with a vesting option for $5 million in 2023.

Maldonado, who won a Gold Glove in 2017, is one of the top defensive catchers in the majors. Since his 2011 debut, he has thrown out 32.2 percent of attempted base stealers, which ranks second only to Yadier Molina (32.7) in that span.

Maldonado, 34, is off to a slow start this season at the plate, batting .088 (3-for-34) with 17 strikeouts in 10 games entering Wednesday.

He is a career .216 hitter with 69 homers and 244 RBIs in 774 games over 11 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers (2011-16), Los Angeles Angels (2017-18), Kansas City Royals (2019), Chicago Cubs (2019) and Astros.

