Atalanta decisive clash with Villarreal postponed due to snow

A logo is pictured outside the UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BERGAMO, Italy, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Atalanta's decisive final Champions League group match against Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday due to heavy snow.

The winner of the Group F clash in northern Italy would be assured of a spot in the Champions League knockout stages, but the two sides will have to wait to find out their fate after English referee Anthony Taylor called off the match.

Groundstaff had done everything they could to get the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia pitch ready, painting the touchlines red to increase their visibility, and play was initially delayed as snow was cleared.

Players were ready, pitchside, in their kits, but the snow kept falling, persuading the English officials to make their decision.

Atalanta said on social media that the game would now take place on Thursday, with UEFA yet to determine a kickoff time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Peter Hall; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.