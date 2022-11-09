Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce

[1/3] Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Atalanta - Stadio Via del mare, Lecce, Italy - November 9, 2022 Atalanta's Duvan Zapata applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Atalanta suffered their third defeat in Serie A this season as Duvan Zapata's goal failed to prevent a shock 2-1 loss at Lecce on Wednesday.

Atalanta started brightly but Lecce drew first blood after 28 minutes when Federico Baschirotto steered a header into the net from inside the box.

Two minutes later, Lecce doubled their lead when Federico Di Francesco took advantage of a defensive blunder and rounded Atalanta keeper Marco Sportiello to score.

Five minutes before halftime, Ruslan Malinovskyi found Zapata on the edge of the box and he pulled a goal back for Atalanta with a low shot.

There were few clearcut chances in the second half and Lecce's defence held out to secure the victory.

Atalanta are fourth in the standings with 27 points after 14 games and Lecce's second league win of the season lifted them to 16th with 12 points.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond











