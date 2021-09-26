Athletico overrun lacklustre Gremio 4-2 in Brazil

CURITIBA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Gremio’s relegation worries continued on Sunday as they were beaten 4-2 by Athletico Paranaense and fell to their fourth loss in six games in Brazil.

Pedro Rocha scored twice in the first half for Athletico and Renato Kayzer got a brace in the second.

Thiago Santos and Vanderson got goals back in the second half for the visitors but Gremio were outplayed and the defeat leaves them third bottom of the Serie A table with 22 points from 20 games.

The bottom four go down. Athletico climb a spot into ninth in the 20-team Serie A.

Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill

