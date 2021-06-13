Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Athletico stay top with 1-0 win away at Gremio

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Gremio v Athletico Paranaense - Arena do Gremio, Porto Alegre, Brazil - June 13, 2021 Gremio's Leo Chu in action with Athletico Paranaense's Richard REUTERS/Edison Vara

Athletico Paranaense stayed top of the Brazilian league on Sunday thanks to a 1-0 win away at Gremio.

Matheus Babi got the goal that helped the side from Curitiba maintain their 100% record in this year’s Serie A.

The striker got in behind the Gremio defence a minute before halftime and although he was flagged offside, the goal was given after a consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The result leaves Athletico with nine points from three games. Gremio are pointless after two matches.

