Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Athletics-Ankle injury rules out Kenya's Kamworor

1 minute read

Athletics - New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2019 Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor leads the elite men's race REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich/File Photo

July 22 (Reuters) - Kenyan 10,000 metres runner and 2019 New York Marathon winner Geoffrey Kamworor has pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics due to an ankle injury, he told BBC Sport Africa on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is a three times world Half Marathon champion, and previous world record holder, and had hopes of a medal in the 10,000m after winning the national trials.

He won silver at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, behind Britain's Mo Farah.

The injury comes after he was hit by a motorcycle while training near his home in June last year, suffering a fractured tibia.

"These are obstacles which can come on your way when you come back from a tough injury earlier on. It's only now extremely bad timing," the BBC quoted his manager Valentijn Trouw as saying.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:17 PM UTCOpening ceremony director fired on Tokyo Games eve over Holocaust joke

Tokyo Olympics organisers have fired the opening ceremony director on the eve of the event after reports emerged of a past joke he had made about the Holocaust, while media said former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong advocate of the Games, would not attend.

SportsSporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020
SportsOlympics Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image
SportsCOVID-19 outbreaks among non-vaccinated players could mean forfeits
SportsSoftball-Japan, U.S. off to 2-0 start as action wraps in Fukushima