ATHLETICS Beijing outlines traffic control measures for marathon on Nov 6
BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Beijing's public security bureau on Wednesday outlined traffic control measures for a marathon scheduled for Nov. 6, according to an official statement.
The race will start at Tiananmen Square, at the centre of the Chinese capital, and was approved by the Beijing city government, the statement said.
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue
