Athletics-Camacho-Quinn wins 100m hurdles semi in Olympic record, Harrison also advances

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's 100m Hurdles - Semifinal - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, Megan Tapper of Jamaica and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands in action during Semifinal 3 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won her 100 metre hurdles semi-final in an Olympic record 12.26 seconds at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

The 24-year-old improved her own 2021 leading time at the fan-free venue.

Jamaican Britany Anderson won her semi-final ahead of American world record holder Kendra Harrison in 12.51. Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, who finished fourth at the 2019 world championships, won her semi-final in 12.62.

The U.S. swept the podium in Rio five years ago.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo; editing by John Stonestreet

