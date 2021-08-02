Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Athletics-Greek Tentoglou wins men's long jump gold in Tokyo

1 minute read
1/5

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Long Jump - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece celebrates winning gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece won the men's long jump gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba took the silver while his compatriot Maykel Masso picked up the bronze medal.

Echevarria took the lead with a 8.41m leap on his third attempt but in the final round Tentoglou matched that distance. The Greek took the gold medal on countback with his next-best effort of 8.15m ahead of the Cuban's 8.09.

Echevarria pulled up in his final attempt and unable to take off had to settle for the silver. Masso set the pace early in the contest with a first jump of 8.21m which proved enough for the bronze medal.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:26 AM UTCOrganisers investigating after athletes drinking violates COVID-19 curbs

Tokyo Games organisers said they are investigating after a group of athletes were found drinking alcohol in the Olympic village this week, violating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SportsItaly hails new sprint king as drama unfolds at airport
SportsBelarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo
SportsOrganisers report 17 more Games-related COVID-19 cases
SportsAthletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold