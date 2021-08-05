Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Athletics-Jamaican Parchment wins men's 110m hurdles gold in Tokyo

1 minute read
1/3

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 110m Hurdles - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Hansle Parchment of Jamaica celebrates after winning gold REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Jamaican Hansle Parchment finished strongly to win the men's 110 metres hurdles gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

World champion Grant Holloway was in the lead until the final hurdle but seemed to lose his momentum as Parchment surged past him to win in a season-best time of 13.04 and add the gold medal to his London Olympic bronze.

Jamaican Ronald Levy was third in 13.10 on a hot and humid morning at the Olympic Stadium.

American Holloway, who had not lost a hurdles race since August last year, took the silver medal after finishing in 13.09.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Mitch Phillips/Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · August 4, 2021 · 10:41 PM UTCBelarusian sprinter reaches Poland after defying order home

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya took refuge in Poland on Wednesday after refusing to return to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics in a saga reminiscent of Cold War sporting defections.

SportsCanoe sprint-American Harrison wins women's canoe single 200m gold
SportsOrganisers report 31 new Games-related COVID-19 cases
SportsAthletics-US fail to make men's 4x100 relay final
SportsKarate debuts in long-shot battle for spot in future Games