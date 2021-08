Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's Triple Jump - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Pedro Pablo Pichardo of Portugal celebrates after winning gold with the flag of Portugal REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Portugal's Pedro Pichardo won the gold medal in the men's triple jump at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

China's Zhu Yaming won silver and Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso took bronze.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford

