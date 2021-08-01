Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Athletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold

1 minute read
1/3

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Triple Jump - Final - OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan – August 1, 2021. Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela celebrates after breaking the world record REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela jumped 15.67 metres on Sunday to smash the world record in the women's triple jump with her last attempt, having already secured the gold medal.

The previous record of 15.50m was set by Ukraine's Inessa Kravets in 1995 in Sweden.

The win made Rojas Venezuela's first woman Olympic champion.

Patricia Mamona of Portugal won silver with 15.01m, a national record. The bronze went to Spain's Ana Peleteiro, who also broke the national record with 14.87.

Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:00 PM UTCTokyo sizzles, tempers flare in boxing, Biles withdraws again

Tokyo sizzled on Sunday with temperatures soaring on the athletics track as the world waited to see who would fill Usain Bolt's shoes in the most wide-open Olympic 100 metres final in years.

SportsAthletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics
SportsEXCLUSIVE Olympics-Belarusian athlete says she was taken to airport to go home after criticising coaches
SportsAthletics-Venezuela's Rojas smashes women's triple jump world record to take gold
SportsOlympics Gymnastics-Skinner delays departure from Tokyo to win silver