Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Athletics-Spain's Garcia appears in record 8th Olympics

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Handball - Men - Group A - Spain v Norway - Yoyogi National Stadium - Tokyo, Japan - July 26, 2021. Antonio Jesus Garcia of Spain reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera

SAPPORO, Japan, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Spanish race walker Jesus Angel Garcia set a record on Friday when the 51-year-old appeared in his eighth Olympics, the most ever for a track and field athlete.

Garcia, the only walker on Friday born in the 1960s, finished 35th in the 50km race in Sapporo.

The Spaniard has competed in every Olympics since Barcelona in 1992, and was 50km world champion in 1993.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 4:16 AM UTCIOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday.

SportsMessi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement
SportsGolf-American Korda closes in on gold, India's Ashok eyes surprise medal
SportsBeach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games
SportsMLB roundup: Giants rally in 9th, top D-backs in 10th