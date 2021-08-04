Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Athletics-Thiam leads after two events in heptathlon title defence

1 minute read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belgium's Nafi Thiam got her heptathlon title defence off to a strong start at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, leading the field by 19 points through the first two disciplines.

The United States' Erica Bougard was second after the dayside programme ended and 2019 world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain was third.

Thiam finished third in her 100m hurdles heat but had the best overall finish in the high jump with 1.92m to sit at the top of the standings heading into the evening slate of events.

Johnson-Thompson, who came back from an Achilles tendon injury sustained late last year, won her hurdles heat in 13.27 and had a season's best 1.86 metres in the high jump.

Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:40 AM UTCBelarus sprinter heads for Austria in fresh twist to Tokyo diplomatic drama

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Tokyo for Austria on Wednesday, adding another dramatic twist to a diplomatic saga in which she had sought refuge at the Polish embassy.

SportsAthletics-Another hurdles world record, combined events underway
SportsMany 'twisties' and turns, but Simone Biles exits Games a champion
SportsAthletics-World champion Holloway reaches 110m hurdles final
SportsIOC suspends protest probe into grieving Saunders, Mao case continues