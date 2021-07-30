Athletics-Two Trinidad and Tobago competitors, coach test positive for COVID-19

Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Doha 2019 - Men's Long Jump Qualification - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - September 27, 2019 Trinidad and Tobago's Andwuelle Wright in action REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago long jumper Andwuelle Wright and 400 metres hurdler Sparkle Ann McKnight have been withdrawn from the Tokyo Games after they tested positive for COVID-19, the country's Olympic committee said on Friday.

The duo, along with athletics coach Wendell Williams who also tested positive for the coronavirus, have been moved into a quarantine facility, the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago did not immediately respond to questions over whether other members of the team have been impacted as close contacts - or moved into isolation - as a result.

The announcement comes after two pole vaulters -- double world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States and Argentina's German Chiaraviglio -- were also ruled out of the Olympics earlier in the week after they tested positive for the virus. read more

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Tokyo, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.