Athletics-Ukraine's Hlavan to miss Games after doping ban extended

KYIV, July 20 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Ihor Hlavan, who won a bronze medal in the 50km walk at the 2013 world championships, will miss the Tokyo Olympics after his doping ban was extended, the Ukrainian athletics federation said on Tuesday.

Hlavan, 30, was suspended in 2017 for two years for violation of anti-doping rules.

He will be replaced in Ukraine's Olympic team by Valery Litanyuk.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Ed Osmond

