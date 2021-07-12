Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Atletico sign Argentina's De Paul from Udinese

Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul in action with Brazil's Neymar REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo

July 12 (Reuters) - La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have signed midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Serie A side Udinese on a five-year contract, the club announced on Monday.

Atletico did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported that the deal was worth 35 million euros ($41.50 million) for the 27-year-old Argentina international.

De Paul started five of Argentina's seven games at the Copa America and provided the assist for Angel Di Maria's winning goal in the final against Brazil on Saturday. read more

He enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign with Udinese, scoring nine goals and registering 10 assists in 36 Serie A appearances.

De Paul spent the past five seasons in Italy after joining Udinese in 2016 and made 184 appearances in all competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 36 assists. He previously played in La Liga for Valencia between 2014 and 2016.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

