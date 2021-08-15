Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Atletico win 2-0 to extend lead at top of Brazil's Serie A

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Jefferson Savarino got both goals as Atletico Mineiro extended their lead at the top of Brazil’s Serie A to five points on Saturday with a 2-0 win over second-placed Palmeiras.

Palmeiras had Patrick de Paula sent off in 36 minutes and nine minutes later Savarino slid in at the back post to meet a cross from the left.

The Venezuelan winger got a second 17 minutes into the second period with a goal similar to his first, again sliding in to convert a ball across the face of the goal.

The victory was Atletico’s ninth consecutive league win, a club record. It also equaled the record winning run by one club in a single season, dating to 2003.

Reporting by Andrew Downie

