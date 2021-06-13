Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Atletico win battle of state champions with Jair goal

1 minute read
1/3

Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Atletico Mineiro v Sao Paulo - Estadio Mineirao, Belo Horizonte, Brazil - June 13, 2021 Atletico Mineiro's Jair celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Washington Alves

Atletico Mineiro won a battle of state champions in Brazil on Sunday when they beat Sao Paulo 1-0 at home.

Jair got the only goal of the game for the Minas Gerais state champions after 17 minutes when he tapped in from close range after fine work from Hulk and Hyoran.

The result leaves Atletico with two wins from their first three games, while Sao Paulo have just one point from their first three matches.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:51 PM UTCDjokovic fights back to win second French Open title

Novak Djokovic captured his second French Open title as he recovered from being outplayed for two sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Sunday.

SportsClose but no cigar again for Tsitsipas, but he hopes for better days ahead
SportsMLB roundup: Rangers hammer Trevor Bauer, Dodgers 12-1
SportsCalendar Grand Slam possible this year, says Djokovic
SportsEriksen had cardiac arrest but test results are normal, Danish team doctor says