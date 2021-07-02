Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Atletico's Felix undergoes ankle surgery

1 minute read

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - March 10, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix reacts REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID, July 2 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has undergone surgery on his ankle, the La Liga champions said on Friday.

Felix, who cost a club record fee of 126 million euros ($149.02 million), has sustained four separate ankle injuries and started less than half of Atletico's La Liga games since joining from Benfica in 2019.

His injury problems continued at Euro 2020 as he missed Portugal's games against Germany and France with a muscle problem before coming on as a substitute in their 1-0 defeat by Belgium in the last 16.

Atletico's statement said the 21-year-old was treated by Dutch surgeon Niek van Dijk in Porto under supervision from the club's doctors but did not state when he would return to action.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Atletico were hopeful he could return just in time for the start of the new season, which begins on Aug. 15 when Diego Simeone's side visit Celta Vigo.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)

Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 10:36 AM UTCUS sprinter Richardson tests positive for cannabis, could miss Olympics - sources

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has tested positive for cannabis, sources have told Reuters, and she is unlikely to get the chance to challenge for the Olympic 100 metres title in Tokyo later this month.

SportsSwiatek crushes Begu to reach Wimbledon last 16
SportsMLB roundup: Brewers down Pirates for 9th straight win
SportsTokyo 2020 head says won't insist on spectators 'at all costs'
SportsMontreal's pandemic-weary sports bars see relief with home team in Stanley Cup finals