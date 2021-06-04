Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

ATP cancels Swiss Indoors Basel tournament for second straight year

1 minute read

The Swiss Indoors Basel, a tournament Roger Federer has won 10 times, has been cancelled for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

The ATP 500 tournament was scheduled to be held from Oct. 25-31 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It's disappointing that due to the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic, and despite the efforts and commitment of the tournament team to find solutions, the Swiss Indoors Basel will not be going ahead in 2021," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

"We look forward to the tournament returning as one of our most celebrated indoor events in 2022."

The tournament is one of the happiest hunting grounds for Swiss Federer with the 20-times Grand Slam champion winning his first title at Basel in 2006 and also picked up the trophy when it was held the last time in 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 12:27 PM UTCJames bemoans Lakers' injury crisis after first round playoff exit

The Los Angeles Lakers failed in their NBA title defence due to a series of injuries that derailed their campaign, LeBron James said after the Phoenix Suns knocked them out of the Western Conference playoffs in the first round.

SportsJapan 'cornered' into holding Games, says local Olympian
SportsNo Olympics if no athletes come to Japan, says Tokyo 2020 president
SportsMLB roundup: Red Sox end Astros’ winning streak
SportsOlympic champion McNeal banned for five years, CAS to hear appeal before Tokyo Games