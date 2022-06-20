ATP roundup: Alex de Minaur advances at Eastbourne

Mar 28, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) hits a backhand against Jenson Brooksby (USA)(not pictured) in a third round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

June 20 - No. 6 seed Alex de Minaur began defense of his Rothesay International title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Cristian Garin in a first-round match on Monday in Eastbourne, England.

The 23-year-old Australian broke Garin four times en route to dispatching the Chilean in 83 minutes.

Other seeded players were not as fortunate, however. Maxime Cressy cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win over fifth-seeded Reilly Opelka, and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik rallied to a 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mallorca Championships

No. 5 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain posted a 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory of Taro Daniel of Japan in a first-round match in Spain.

Also on Monday, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win over Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland to set up a second-round meeting against second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi advanced to set up a match versus third-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada after Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo retired while trailing 6-3, 4-2.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.