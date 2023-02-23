ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev escapes for win in Doha















February 23 - Top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia staved off three match points while rallying for a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6) win over the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor in the second round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Wednesday in Doha.

Griekspoor led 3-0 in the third set, and he served for the match at 5-3. Rublev knocked off three match points and broke serve. In the decisive tiebreaker, Rublev needed three match points of his own to advance to the quarterfinals.

Second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada also needed three set to move on, downing Australia's Jason Kubler 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev topped British qualifier Liam Broady 6-4, 6-3.

Great Britain's Andy Murray upset fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-5, and Australia's Christopher O'Connell came from behind to beat fifth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, French qualifier Alexandre Muller and the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka also reached the quarterfinals.

Open 13 Provence

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka and France's Benjamin Bonzi both overcame a one-set deficit to advance to the quarterfinals in Marseille, France.

Bonzi eliminated fifth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3, and Wawrinka overtook seventh-seeded Richard Gasquet of France 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik also won his second-round match, defeating France's Gregoire Barrere 6-4, 6-2.

In the tournament's final two first-round matches, French wild-card entrant Arthur Fils topped Russia's Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-3, and Sweden's Mikael Ymer handled Moldova's Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Rio Open

No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain resumed his first-round match in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and needed just two games to close out a 6-4, 6-4 win over Brazilian wild card Mateus Alves.

The match had been suspended a day earlier due to rain with Alcaraz up 6-4, 5-3.

Sixth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina closed out a suspended match with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Brazilian wild card Thomaz Bellucci, while Serbia's Dusan Lajovic completed his two-day match by beating fifth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-4.

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Bolivia's Hugo Dellien both won second-round matches. Italy's Fabio Fognini and Bernabe Zapata Miralles and seventh-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas, both of Spain, posted opening-round wins.

