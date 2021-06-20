ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev rallies into Halle final

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 15, 2021 Russia's Andrey Rublev in action during his quarter final match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

2021-06-20 01:21:24 GMT+00:00 - No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia was tested by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili but advanced with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory on Saturday to reach the final of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.

It's the first grass-court final for Rublev, who has won four straight ATP 500-level finals.

Rublev will face France's Ugo Humbert, who outlasted Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in the other semifinal.

cinch Championships

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy finished with eight aces and eliminated No. 4 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 to reach the final at the Queen's Club in London.

Berrettini, playing the event for the first time, will face unseeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the final. The 25-year-old Berrettini is now 25-6 on the season.

Norrie stunned No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3 to advance.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.