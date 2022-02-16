ATP roundup: Andy Murray notches easy win in Doha

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2022 Britain's Andy Murray reacts during his second round match against Japan's Taro Daniel REUTERS/James Gourley/File Photo

2022-02-16 06:13:09 GMT+00:00 - In the draw as a wild card, Andy Murray of Great Britain took down Japan's Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-2 Tuesday in the first round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Monday at Doha, Qatar.

Murray won 25 of 28 first-service points (89 percent), hit four aces and broke Daniel's serve five out of 11 times. He will face No. 2 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the next round.

No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over Jozef Kovalik of Slovakia, while Hungarian Marton Fucsovics upset No. 8 seed Lloyd Harris of South Africa 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Other winners Tuesday were Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, France's Arthur Rinderknech and Swedish lucky loser Elias Ymer.

Open 13 Provence

In a duel of two French wild cards, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga cruised past Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-2 in the first round at Marseilles, France.

Tsonga, 36, was once ranked as high as No. 5 in the world but was 247th entering the week. He held an 11-2 advantage in aces over Simon, converted three of five break points and didn't have his own serve broken.

Russia's Roman Safiullin upset No. 7 Australian Alexei Popyrin in a two-hour, 40-minute marathon, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3). Safiullin smashed 13 aces, saved four of five break points and capitalized on Popyrin's nine double faults.

Also advancing were Moldova's Radu Albot, Denmark's Holger Rune, Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Frenchmen Hugo Gaston and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Delray Beach Open

Fifth-seeded Florida native Sebastian Korda got off a good start in a home-state event, as he downed Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-1 in the first round at Delray Beach, Fla.

Korda saved the only break point he faced and converted half of his eight break opportunities.

Also advancing to the second round were seventh-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France, Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan and four U.S. players: Stefan Kozlov, Marcos Giron, Mitchell Krueger and Jack Sock.

Rio Open

Argentina's Federico Coria won 82 percent of his first-serve points and powered to a 6-2, 6-0 win over fifth-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile in the first round at Rio de Janeiro.

The other seeded players in action won in straight sets, as No. 6 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy blitzed Serbia's Laslo Djere 6-2, 6-0 and Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas got past Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4.

Brazil's Thiago Monteiro, Italy's Fabio Fognini, Spain's Fernando Verdasco and Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Federico Delbonis also moved into the second round.

--Field Level Media

