ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz stuns Matteo Berrettini to reach Vienna semis

Tennis - ATP 500 - Erste Bank Open - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria - October 29, 2021 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia celebrates winning his quarter final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

2021-10-29 22:55:18 GMT+00:00 - Spain's Carlos Alcaraz notched 24 winners and outlasted third-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) on Friday to reach the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open at Vienna, Austria.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz notched his second biggest career win by beating world No. 7 Berrettini, who had 12 aces. Alcaraz recorded a stunning victory over No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round of the recent U.S. Open.

Alcaraz will next face second-seed German Alexander Zverev, who defeated sixth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Seventh-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-1 and his semifinal opponent will be American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who registered a 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory over eighth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

St. Petersburg Open

Botic Van de Zandschulp won 72.2 percent of his first-serve points en route to a stunning 6-3, 6-4 victory over top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev to earn a spot in the semifinals at St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Dutch qualifier had five aces and saved five of six break points while knocking off Rublev. He will next face Croatia's Marin Cilic, who registered a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff also posted an upset by dispatching second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3. Struff will face fifth-seeded American Taylor Fritz, who posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Australia's John Millman.

--Field Level Media

