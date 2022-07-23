ATP roundup: Casper Ruud to defend Gstaad title

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 29, 2022 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his second round match against France's Ugo Humbert REUTERS/Matthew Childs

July 23 - Defending champion and No. 1 seed Casper Ruud will meet 2018 champion and No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini in the Swiss Open final in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Ruud breezed to a 6-2, 6-0 victory in 62 minutes against No. 4 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain in the semifinals of the ATP 250 clay-court event on Saturday. The Norwegian never faced a break point.

Berrettini pushed his winning streak to 12 matches with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over unseeded Austrian Dominic Thiem in 78 minutes. The Italian won 85 percent (29 of 34) of his first-service points and saved three of four break points.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Ruud and Berrettini have split four previous meetings, with Berrettini winning the most recent clash in the Madrid semifinals in 2021.

Hamburg European Open

No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain will look to win his fifth tournament of the season when he meets unseeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti in Sunday's final in Hamburg,

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is 4-0 in ATP Tour finals in 2022 and 5-0 in his career, held off Slovakia's Alex Molcan 7-6 (2), 6-1 in the semifinals.

Musetti, 20, will attempt to capture his maiden trophy. He advanced to his first-ever meeting with Alcaraz with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.