ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev rallies to title in Vienna















October 30 - Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia rallied to defeat Canada's Denis Shapovalov and win the Erste Bank Open on Sunday in Vienna, Austria.

It is the second title of the season and 15th in his career for the 26-year-old Medvedev, who completed his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

Medvedev saved six of nine break points and finished with 26 winners and 20 unforced errors. Shapovalov posted 38 winners and 31 unforced errors and finally succumbed on Medvedev's seventh match point.

Swiss Indoors

No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada captured his third straight title with a 6-3, 7-5 victory against unseeded Holger Rune of Denmark in Basel, Switzerland.

Auger-Aliassime followed up his October championships in Florence, Italy, and Antwerp, Belgium, and extended his winning streak to 13 consecutive matches with the win in one hour and 40 minutes.

It is the fourth career tour-level title for Auger-Aliassime, 22, who hammered 11 aces, saved all three break points and finished with 34 winners and nine unforced errors. Rune posted 21 winners and only six unforced errors, but Auger-Aliassime came through with a crucial service break in the penultimate game of the match.

