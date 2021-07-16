Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ATP roundup: Filip Krajinovic topples Stefanos Tsitsipas in Hamburg

Tennis - ATP 500 - Hamburg European Open - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - July 16, 2021 Serbia's Filip Krajinovic celebrates winning his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller

2021-07-16 22:55:53 GMT+00:00 - No. 6 seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia knocked out top-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany.

Despite Tsitsipas smashing 11 aces compared to Krajinovic's one, Krajinovic fared better on first serves won with a 76 percent success rate (31 of 41). Krajinovic also converted on five of eight break-point opportunities.

No. 2 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain advanced past Serbian No. 5 seed Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (4), 6-3. Another Serb, Laslo Djere, upset Georgian No. 3 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2, and Argentina's Federico Delbonis defeated No. 8 seed Benoit Paire of France 4-6, 7-6 (9), 6-4.

Hall of Fame Open

No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia and Jenson Brooksby of the U.S. reached the semifinals Friday at Newport, R.I.

Thompson defeated American Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 (6). Brooksby cruised past Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-0, 6-3.

The winners will meet in one semifinal match Saturday. No. 1 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and No. 8 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa will square off in the other.

Nordea Open

Federico Coria of Argentina took down Chilean No. 2 seed Cristian Garin 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Friday in the quarterfinals at Bastad, Sweden.

The match needed more than 2 1/2 hours to decide a winner, but Coria earned the edge by converting six of 13 break-point opportunities while saving five of nine break points.

Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena and Germany's Yannick Hanfmann were also victorious, while No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway advanced via walkover when Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen withdrew.

-Field Level Media

