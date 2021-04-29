Seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany reached the BMW Open quarterfinals for the fourth time with a 7-6 (3), 6-7 (0), 6-2 victory against countryman Dominik Koepfer on Thursday in Munich.

Struff struck 11 aces and saved four of five break points in the two-hour, 39-minute match, setting up a match with No. 4 seed Filip Krajinovic of Serbia on Friday. Krajinovic made the final eight with a walkover win against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany.

No. 5 seet Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia was a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan. He will meet Slovakia's Norbert Gombos, who eliminated Argentina's Federico Coria 6-4, 6-1.

Millennium Estoril Open

Frenchman Corentin Moutet knocked off top-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to book his spot in the quarterfinals in Portugal.

Moutet saved eight of 12 break points and took advantage of eight double faults by Shapovalov. Up next will be No. 7 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who posted a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France.

No. 2 Cristian Garin of Chile also advanced to the quarterfinals in a walkover after France's Richard Gasquet pulled out with a left adductor injury.

--Field Level Media

