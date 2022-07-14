ATP roundup: John Isner powers into Newport quarters

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 1, 2022 John Isner of the U.S. in action during his third round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Paul Childs

July 14 - All six seeded players who took the court on Wednesday advanced to the quarterfinals in the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I.

That group was led by second-seeded John Isner of the United States, who topped Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 7-6 (6). Isner finished with a 22-6 edge in aces and saved the only break point he faced.

Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated the United States' Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and sixth-seeded Andy Murray of Scotland rallied past Australia's Max Purcell 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy of the United States, fifth-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France and eighth-seeded James Duckworth of Australia also earned second-round victories. The United States' Steve Johnson got a walkover win over seventh-seeded Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic.

Nordea Open

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo upset top-seeded Casper Ruud 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in the second round at Bastad, Sweden.

Ruud finished with nine aces to Cerundolo's none, and Cerundolo put just 55 percent of his first serves in play, but he broke serve on the final game of the match to reach the quarterfinals.

Third-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina eliminated Sweden's Elias Ymer 7-5, 6-3, and Pablo Carreno Busta eked out a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an all-Spanish matchup. Russia's Aslan Karatsev routed France's Hugo Gaston 6-2, 6-4.

--Field Level Media

