South African Kevin Anderson recorded 20 aces while posting a 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over American Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal on Monday.

Anderson converted 72.4 percent of his first serves while prevailing in two hours, 47 minutes. Tiafoe had six aces while dropping to 1-4 all-time against Anderson.

In other first-round matches, eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 winner over fellow Spaniard Pablo Andujar, France's Jeremy Chardy posted a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Spain's Jaume Munar and Portugal's Nuno Borges registered a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Australia's Jordan Thompson.

BMW Open

Eighth-seeded John Millman fought off fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin to record a 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-5 victory in an opening-round match at Munich, Germany.

Argentina's Federico Coria outlasted Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. His countrymate, Guido Pella was leading 6-0, 2-0 when Argentine Egor Gerasimov retired.

Also, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus knocked off Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 6-2, and Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis also advanced by outlasting Germany's Maximilian Marterer 7-6 (10), 6-3.

