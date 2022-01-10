ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego advances in Sydney

Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in action during his match against Croatia's Borna Gojo REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

2022-01-10 20:18:19 GMT+00:00 - Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego overcame a one-set deficit to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Monday in a Round of 32 match in the Sydney Classic in Australia.

While Sonego needed 2 hours and 42 minutes to advance, fellow Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier time of it in his match. The seventh-seeded Fognini fired seven aces and made 81 percent of his first serve points in a 6-3, 7-5 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier of Germany, who replaced Nick Kyrgios after the Australian pulled out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Eighth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win over Facundo Bagnis of Argentina, while Australian wild card Jordan Thompson secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marcos Giron.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Adelaide International

Australian wild card Aleksandar Vukic and Tommy Paul upended seeded foes in their respective Round of 32 matches in Adelaide.

Vukic recorded eight aces in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Russian-born Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik, the sixth seed. Meanwhile, Paul cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over American countryman Frances Tiafoe, seeded seventh.

Spaniard Jaume Munar had six aces in a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Australian John Millman, while Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech secured a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.