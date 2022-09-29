ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy sweeps Sebastian Korda in Tel Aviv















September 29 - Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy racked up 14 aces while posting a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda in a battle of Americans in the second round of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel.

Cressy had 26 winners against nine unforced errors during the impressive win. He won 90 percent of his first-serve points against 65.1 percent for Korda.

Second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic had 15 aces while recording a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4 win over Austrian wild card Dominic Thiem. In another match of note, Constant Lestienne notched a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win over No. 7 seeded Adrian Mannarino in a battle of Frenchmen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Spain's Pablo Andujar and Russia's Roman Safiullin were also victorious.

Sofia Open

Ilya Ivashka of Belarus saved all seven of his break points en route to a 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, who lost in his home country of Bulgaria.

Spain's Fernando Verdasco also pulled off an upset with a 7-6 (1), 7-5 victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. Verdasco held a 5-2 edge in aces.

Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy registered a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 6-2 victory over Bulgaria's Alexandar Lazarov. Also winning matches were Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff and Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Korea Open

Fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada delivered 31 winners while knocking off Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round at Seoul.

Shapovalov will next face Moldova's Radu Albot, who posted a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) victory over American Steve Johnson. Aldot won despite Johnson having edges in aces (14-4) and winners (36-19).

Japan's Taro Daniel beat Ecuador's Emilio Gomez 6-4, 6-4. Daniel had a 20-12 advantage in winners.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.